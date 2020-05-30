Nissan Magnite front end, profile and name teased in a video - IAB Report

Nissan not mentioning India anywhere in its FY2020 results or transformation plan which it announced this week clearly indicates it’s not a priority market. However, the company did include the Magnite SUV for India in the teaser video of all its upcoming models which it revealed along with the transformation plan.

In the video above, the Nissan Magnite can be seen right after the Nissan Kicks facelift (Nissan Kicks e-Power) fades out at 0:17 till 0:19. It re-appears along with a bunch of other future Nissan models at 0:38 (fifth vehicle from left to right), positioned between the new Nissan Navara facelift and the new Nissan Kicks facelift.

IndianAutosBlog.com was the first publication worldwide to report that the Nissan sub-4 metre SUV will likely be named ‘Nissan Magnite’ and also reveal the trademark application for that name. The teaser video further solidifies that speculation. When each upcoming Nissan model makes its entry individually in the teaser video, the initial of its name can is shown in the background. When the Nissan Magnite arrives at 0:17, the letter ‘M’ is shown in the background.

Nissan models usually feature V-shaped grille radiator grille. However, the Nissan Magnite apparently has a hexagonal radiator grille. Edgy headlamps on the top and L-shaped LED daytime running lights on the bottom can be seen on its flanks. A previous teaser has already given a glimpse of the SUV’s profile, but that was just a sketch. The teaser video shows the final design, revealing that a conventional, pole-type antenna has been used instead of a shark fin antenna.

So that the Magnite is levied with the lowest GST (for ICE M1 category vehicles), Nissan will see to it that its length doesn’t cross 4,000 mm. No test mules have been spotted so far and the company has maintained high secrecy about its design so far. It is developing this model on the basis of the CMF-A+ platform of the Renault Triber.

The Nissan Magnite will likely be offered with a 72 PS 1.0-litre N/A three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT and a ~95 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 5-speed MT or a CVT. While performance might not be its forte, the equipment list will likely be filled with highly sought after features like a 360-degree camera, connected car services, electric sunroof, etc.

Reports suggest that the Nissan Magnite’s starting price will be approximately INR 1.5 lakh* lower than competitors and fall somewhere between INR 5.00-5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the prices of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon start at INR 6.70 lakh*, INR 7.34 lakh* and INR 6.95 lakh* respectively.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks turbo petrol & Nissan Kicks automatic launched in India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi