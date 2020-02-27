Next-gen VW Vento for Russia unveiled, is a liftback

The next-gen VW Vento (next-gen VW Polo) for Russia has been officially revealed. For India, a different, more advanced next-gen VW Vento is planned.

The Russian-spec all-new VW Vento is a mechanical cousin of the Russian-spec all-new Skoda Rapid. Unlike its predecessor, it is liftback. While the sedan measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and 1,467 mm in height, the liftback is 4,483 mm long, 1,706 mm wide and 1,484 mm tall. The redesigned car offers a boot space of 550 litres, which is an improvement of 90 litres.

The exterior of the Russian-spec 2020 VW Vento looks classier, thanks to the more prominent front fascia and the more sophisticated rear-end. However, one look at the profile and the dull proportions give us second thoughts about the overall appeal. It’s no match to the swanky 2020 Nissan Sunny (2020 Nissan Almera/2020 Nissan Versa).

The interior of the Russia-made VW Vento has improved remarkably. The design is inspired by that of the latest global Volkswagen models. The objective has been to give the cabin a more minimalist styling. The trim used on the door panels and dashboard give an executive look to the interior.

LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights, 10.25-inch Active Info Display virtual instrument cluster, 8.25-inch Composition touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C port and ambient lighting are some of the salient features of the Russian-spec 2020 VW Vento.

The Russia-made 2020 VW Vento will be available with 90 PS 1.6L and 110 PS 1.6L naturally aspirated petrol engines and a 125 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine. The 1.6L engines will come linked to a 5-speed manual transmission, but a 6-speed automatic transmission will be available optionally with the 110 PS unit. The 1.4L engine will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. India will get a completely different next-gen VW Vento, one that will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, in 2022.