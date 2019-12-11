India-bound next-gen 2020 Skoda Rapid officially revealed [Video]

The India-bound 2020 Skoda Rapid had its world debut today at an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia. The all-new model packs a refreshed design and new technologies and will go on sale for a starting price of RUB 8,29,000 (INR 9,23,005.40) in Q1 2020.

The Skoda Rapid has retained (overseas version) its liftback body while adopting an overall sharper-looking design. It has done away with the oddly shaped, halogen headlamps and gained new arrow-shaped headlights with built-in LEDs. Also new is a hexagonal radiator grille which looks more premium and elevates its aggressiveness. The redesigned front bumper houses sleeker fog lights. Thanks to the smaller footprint and higher positioning of these lights, the all-black lower grille now appears to be much wider, and this gives its front-end a more dominating look.

On to the rear, the 2020 Skoda Rapid makes use of distinguished narrowed L-shaped tail lights boasting a crystalline design. Following the new-gen Octavia, the new-gen Rapid has become the latest Skoda to feature the 'ŠKODA' inscription on the trunk lid, a trend that was started by the Skoda Scala. A flattish roofline and bow-shaped greenhouse contribute to its traditional sedan look.

Inside, the Skoda Rapid gets new decorative panels, redesigned dashboard with premium materials and a floating type infotainment display (with a display measuring up to 8 inches), and ambient lights for the footwell, centre console, door handles and the storage compartments in the doors. The wide-sized HVAC vents have been trimmed and made slimmer. They sport chrome outline. Also, the steering wheel has been redesigned and boasts a plethora of controls. Apart from this, the analogue instrument panel has been swapped with a fully digital unit, and this adds up to the overall modern appeal of the cabin significantly.

The Russian-spec will be available with two steering wheel options, a conventional 3-spoke unit and a 2-spoke, heated unit. A heated windshield will also be available to cope with the brutally cold climate of the country.

Russian-spec 2020 Skoda Rapid - Mechanical Configurations

90 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine, 5-speed MT, FWD

110 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine, 5-speed MT, FWD

110 PS 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine, 6-speed AT, FWD

125 PS 1.4L TSI turbocharged petrol engine, 7-speed DSG, FWD

The Indian-spec next-gen Skoda Rapid will most probably make use of the 1.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Next-gen Skoda Fabia preponed, could be launched in India

In India, the next-gen Skoda Rapid will be based on the MQB AO IN platform and be launched in 2021. In terms of design, expect it to look very similar to the version sold in Russia and China.