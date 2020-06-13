The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is coming early 2021. Its platform will spawn an India-specific Ford C-SUV as well. New details about these upcoming compact SUVs have emerged.

The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 goes by the codename ‘Mahindra W601’. It’s reportedly going to be based on a newly developed monocoque chassis. A similar model from Ford, codenamed ‘Ford W605’ and based on the same platform, will follow later. Yesterday, Rajesh Ganesh Jejurikar, Additional Director & Executive Director of Automotive and Farm Sectors, Mahindra, indicated that the JV projects with Ford have been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and so, this compact SUV’s launch timeline could’ve been postponed. "There has been a delay in the start of the joint venture due to the COVID," he said.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, CEO & MD, Mahindra, confirmed yesterday that the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the Ford W605 C-SUVs will be available with its 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDi turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This was expected after the company unveiled the new petrol engine at Auto Expo 2020. The 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol engine showcased at the event produces 190 HP at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. "The 2-litre engine has been accepted by Ford for the W601, 605," Dr. Goenka said. The co-developed C-SUVs will be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine as well.

Road-testing of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is underway. Its design will be inspired by the Mahindra Funster EV concept from Auto Expo 2020. The Ford W605 is said to feature an entirely different design. Its chassis will have some modifications, perhaps for a more dynamic driving experience. It will be comparatively smaller though, with a shorter wheelbase and length.

From what we can surmise, the Ford offering will be higher on quality and enthusiast-focused, while the Mahindra offering will be more about value for money and family-focused. Expect the former to reach showrooms around a year after the latter.

