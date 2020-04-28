New SsangYong Rexton (facelift) spied, to spawn new Mahindra Alturas (facelift)

While India has just received the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4, South Korea is about to get the new SsangYong Rexton G4 (facelift) soon. The latter should arrive in India as the new Mahindra Alturas G4 (facelift) in 2021.

Introduced in March 2017, the SsangYong Rexton G4 or the Mk4 SsangYong Rexton is three years old now. It’s time for the mid-size SUV’s mid-cycle refresh. Development is going on overseas. Camouflaged prototypes have been put on test in South Korea and Europe.

The 2020 SsangYong Rexton, as seen in the new spy shots, will feature considerable design changes. Most of the visual revisions will be seen at the front. The facelifted model will feature a larger hexagonal radiator grille for a more dominating appearance. Cosmetic changes will include a revised front bumper, redesigned, LED headlamps and tweaked rear combination lamps including horizontal LED stripes as well.

SsangYong doesn't seem to be jumping on the split headlamp bandwagon just yet. That's a good thing, though. While split headlamps are a new trending design cue among SUVs and MPVs, only a few have been able to replicate the perfection of Citroen, a company that’s been on it for years now. SsangYong will replace the Rexton G4’s HID headlamps with LED headlamps, though. The traditional headlamp setup suits the character of the frame SUV better anyways.

On the inside, the 2020 SsangYong Rexton will feature a new, electronic gear shifter. There could be more changes, but this is the only one that has been revealed so far, via a spy shot. The new model should also have enhanced performance and efficiency. However, there’s no information with respect to mechanical changes, if any.

[Image Source: autospy.net]