2021 Mahindra Scorpio Front, Side and Rear Visualized - IAB Rendering

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has recently been spied in close-to-production guise several times. Although the SUV was still heavily camouflaged, it did offer us a look at some new design details of the upcoming SUV. The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. Based on these spy shots, here we have a complete rendering of what the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio could look like. Let's tell you a little more about it.

All the body panels on the new Scorpio will be brand new. The next-gen Scorpio retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. It will continue with Mahindra's signature vertically slatted grille and the headlamps have a twin-pod design, pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings.

At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors. There will be new vertically-stacked LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp. While the side profile remains relatively simple, it will boast of a kink post the C-Pillar. It is also expected to wear body cladding all around along with a new design for the alloy wheels. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. It will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too.

The interior of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. From spy shots seen so far, it is expected to come with a vertically oriented screen. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to hit showrooms later in the year with prices likely to start from INR 13 lakh. That will put it in the same bracket as the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will, however, be unique in this segment for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.