Audi India Opens Bookings for New SQ8 Ahead of March 17 Launch

Audi has opened bookings in India for the new Audi SQ8 ahead of its official launch scheduled for March 17, 2026. Customers can reserve the high-performance SUV with an initial booking amount of ₹5,00,000 through the brand’s official website or the myAudi Connect app.

Positioned at the sportier end of Audi’s Q SUV lineup, the SQ8 blends luxury with serious performance credentials. Under the hood sits a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine that produces 373 kW (around 500 hp) and 770 Nm of torque.

This power allows the large performance SUV to sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The SQ8 also features quattro all-wheel drive with a self-locking centre differential, ensuring strong traction and stability across varying road conditions. Complementing the drivetrain is adaptive air suspension sport, designed to balance comfort with sharper handling dynamics.

Adding to its agility is all-wheel steering, which improves maneuverability at lower speeds and enhances stability during high-speed driving.