SkyDrive Plans US Air Taxi Launch with Florida Aircraft Order

SkyDrive has taken another step toward launching its air mobility services in the United States, signing a letter of intent with Aeroauto Global for the purchase of eight SD-05 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Under the agreement, four units of the SkyDrive SD-05 are scheduled for delivery in 2028, with the remaining four planned for 2029. The aircraft are expected to support early advanced air mobility (AAM) operations in Florida.

SkyDrive has also expanded its existing partnership with SAI Flight, an air operations provider based in South Carolina. The collaboration will now extend into Florida, where SAI Flight operates its second-largest base.

Together, the agreements form what SkyDrive describes as a “partnership cluster” aimed at supporting the company’s planned US service entry in 2028. Florida has been identified as a key launch market thanks to its strong tourism industry and business travel demand.

As part of the ecosystem, Aeroauto Global will help facilitate aircraft sales, infrastructure planning and vertiport development, providing the ground framework needed for urban air mobility services. Meanwhile, SAI Flight will deliver the operational expertise required to run the air taxi network across the region.

SkyDrive views the southeastern United States as a strategic area for expansion, particularly as the company continues building on infrastructure and partnerships already established in South Carolina.

With aircraft orders, infrastructure development and operational partnerships now taking shape, SkyDrive’s plans signal growing momentum in the push toward commercial electric air taxi services in the US later this decade.