Porsche Unveils Cayenne S Electric with 653 km Range

Porsche has expanded its electric SUV portfolio with the introduction of the Porsche Cayenne S Electric. The new variant slots between the entry-level Cayenne Electric and the range-topping Cayenne Electric Turbo, offering a blend of performance and long-distance usability.

The Cayenne S Electric produces 400 kW of system output, which increases to 490 kW with Launch Control. With this boost engaged, the performance SUV can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while top speed is rated at 250 km/h.

Power comes from a dual-motor setup using permanent magnet synchronous motors on both axles. Porsche has incorporated direct oil cooling on the rear motor, which helps manage heat from the electrical components more efficiently. The rear axle pulse inverter also uses silicon carbide semiconductors and can handle currents of up to 620 amps, improving efficiency and performance.

The SUV uses a 113 kWh battery pack, shared with other Cayenne Electric variants, delivering a WLTP range of up to 653 km. When connected to a compatible fast charger, the battery can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 16 minutes, thanks to peak charging power of up to 400 kW.

Visually, the Cayenne S Electric stands out with Volcano Grey Metallic front and rear aprons and 20-inch Cayenne S Aero wheels. Buyers can also opt for performance-focused upgrades such as Porsche Active Ride suspension, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and a Push-to-Pass function that temporarily adds up to 90 kW of extra power for ten seconds.

Porsche is also introducing a new Interior Style Package across the Cayenne Electric range, featuring two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Delgada Green, aluminium trims in Izabal Green, and a GT sports steering wheel finished in black leather.