Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Global Sales Milestone

Royal Enfield has announced that the Meteor 350 has crossed 6 lakh units in global sales, marking a major milestone for the brand’s mid-size cruiser since its launch in November 2020.

Known for its relaxed riding character and easy-going performance, the Meteor 350 has quickly become one of the most popular cruisers in its segment. Its approachable nature has appealed not only to experienced riders but also to newcomers looking for a comfortable motorcycle for both daily commutes and long-distance rides.

The model was also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle built on the J-series platform, which brought improved refinement and smoother performance to the brand’s 350cc lineup. The platform has played a key role in making the Meteor 350 more accessible and rider-friendly across different riding conditions.

ALSO READ: Royal Enfield Rolls Out E20 Conversion Kits for Older 350s

The cruiser has earned several recognitions along the way, including the prestigious Indian Motorcycle of the Year title, further strengthening its reputation in the mid-size motorcycle category.

Powering the Meteor 350 is a 349cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, designed to deliver smooth and tractable performance suited to relaxed cruising. The motorcycle also blends classic cruiser styling with modern features such as a digi-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation pod, LED lighting, USB Type-C charging, assist-and-slip clutch, and adjustable levers.

The Meteor 350 is offered in four variants — Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova — catering to a wide range of rider preferences. In India, prices range between ₹1,95,546 and ₹2,15,770 (ex-showroom).

Today, the Meteor 350 is sold in more than 60 countries, supported by a strong dealer network of over 2,000 outlets in India and 1,000+ international dealerships, reflecting its growing popularity among cruiser enthusiasts worldwide.