Here's Your Clearest Look At Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Yet

We have seen several spy images of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio before, but these newest ones give us the clearest look at the upcoming SUV yet. Mahindra has been testing the new-gen Scorpio for over a year now, but this closer-to-production test mule reveals some interesting new details. The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. Let's take a closer look at what's in store from Mahindra.

The new-gen Scorpio will be larger than the outgoing model and all the body panels will be comp0letely new. It retains it's tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. These new spy shots give us a proper look at the new vertically slatted grille and the production-spec headlamps with a twin-pod design that seem pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings. At the rear, the Scorpio will continue with side-hinged doors with new LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp.

Another big revelation from these new spy images are disc brakes for the rear wheels - a first for the Scorpio. Given that it will be larger and probably heavier than the outgoing model, the added stopping power from the rear disc brakes will surely be helpful. It can also be seen riding on wider 245/65 R17 alloy wheels with a new multi-spoke design. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. In fact, it will actually be underpinned by an updated version of the ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra could even revive the 4x4 drivetrain with the new Scorpio, which was discontinued during the transition to BS6 norms in 2020.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. From spy shots seen before, the dashboard will be completely new with a larger vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar. The next-gen Scorpio is expected to hit showrooms later in the year with prices likely to start from INR 13 lakh. That will put it in the same bracket as the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It will, however, be unique in this segment for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

