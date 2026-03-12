Zoox Robotaxis to Arrive on Uber App in Las Vegas by 2026

Zoox has partnered with Uber Technologies to bring autonomous robotaxis to the Uber platform, marking the first time Zoox will integrate its self-driving vehicles with a third-party ride-hailing service.

The rollout is scheduled to begin in Las Vegas in summer 2026, with an expansion planned for Los Angeles by mid-2027. Riders using the Uber app in these cities may be matched with a Zoox robotaxi on eligible trips.

Despite the partnership, Zoox will continue to operate its own dedicated ride-hailing app alongside the Uber-based service in both markets.

A key differentiator for Zoox lies in the design of its vehicles. Unlike many autonomous ride-hailing services that rely on modified production cars, the Zoox Robotaxi is a purpose-built autonomous vehicle developed specifically for shared mobility.

The robotaxi features a symmetrical, bidirectional design without a traditional driver’s seat or steering wheel. Inside, the cabin is designed to prioritise passenger comfort and social interaction, with seating arranged to face each other—making it feel more like a mobile lounge than a conventional car.

Zoox, which is owned by Amazon, believes this dedicated architecture sets its vehicle apart from other autonomous ride-hailing options currently operating in urban areas.

With the partnership, Uber gains access to Zoox’s purpose-built autonomous fleet, while Zoox benefits from the reach of Uber’s massive ride-hailing network. If successful, the collaboration could help accelerate the adoption of autonomous mobility services in major US cities over the next few years.