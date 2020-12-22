Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interiors Leaked In New Spy Images

Mahindra has been testing the next-gen Scorpio for quite some time and we have reported to you with spy pictures of the SUV on test several times. Now, a new set of spy images have surfaced on the internet which gives us a sneak peak inside the cabin of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio. This test mule was spotted in Coimbatore and seems like lower-spec variant of the upcoming SUV. It is however heavily camouflaged, with lots of temporary parts, but gives us an important glimpse of the interiors.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio, codenamed Z101, will be larger than the outgoing model in ever respect. It will be longer in length with an increased wheelbase to offer even more legroom for the passengers in the second and third rows. Mahindra could be retaining the ladder-frame underpinning for the next-gen Scorpio and it could be an evolved version of the same platform that underpins the all-new Thar. Mahindra also recently trademarked different variations of the name 'Scorpio Sting', suggesting it could be a new moniker for the upcoming SUV.

As seen in the spy image, the interiors of the next-gen Scorpio seem sufficiently more premium than the outgoing car. The dashboard has a little bit of rake as opposed to the completely upright fascia of the current-gen car. And that completely changes the ergonomics for the better. A large touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard, flanked by AC vents on either side. The climate control dials and buttons seem similar to the ones on the next-gen XUV500. It also gets a new multi-function steering wheel, multicolored speedometer, new rear AC vents, and even a provision for a sunroof, which can be expected on the higher-spec trims.

This particular test mule had a bench seat in the middle row but didn't come fitted with seats on the third row. The Scorpio will however continue with its 7-seat layout with the new-gen model. On the exterior however, the spotted test mule comes wearing temporary headlamps and tail lamps and 17-inch steel wheels. The production-spec SUV will come with projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights. It will also get alloy wheels on higher variants. But what is surely evident is the larger footprint of the SUV. The bonnet is longer, the overhangs are longer and it also looks wider than the outgoing car.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. Expected to launch sometime in Q2 of 2021, with prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

[Image Source - TeamBHP]