2021 Mahindra XUV300 Spied On Test - Could This Be The XUV300 Sportz?

It was at the 2020 Auto Expo when Mahindra first showcased the XUV300 Sportz and although it was slated for a launch last year itself, it got deferred due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Since then, we haven't heard much about the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz. However, a test mule of the XUV300 was recently spied testing in Chennai, which leaves us to speculate if this could be the upcoming Sportz variant and if the launch could be around the corner.

The biggest highlight of the XUV300 Sportz is what lies under its hood. It employs Mahindra's 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 130 hp at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,750 rpm. With this, the XUV300 will dethrone the Ford EcoSport (with 123 hp 1.5L petrol engine) to become the new most powerful sub-4 metre SUV in India. It will be offered with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

This spied test mule can be seen wearing partial camouflage, hiding most design details. However, from the model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, we know the XUV300 Sportz will look almost identical to the regular model. It, however, did flaunt its performance-oriented character with sporty decals on the bonnet and the door panels. It even came with red brake calipers. The rest of the design, including the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, is absolutely identical to the regular model.

On the inside, the cabin of the XUV300 Sportz is differentiated by all-black interior theme as opposed to the dual-tone black and beige theme on the regular model. It also came with red highlights on the dashboard and steering wheel and contrast red stitching on the upholstery. The XUV300 Sportz will likely be based on the top-spec trims and, therefore, will come with all the bells and whistles as in the standard XUV300. Some highlights include auto headlamps, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and go, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, a rear view camera and more.

Incidentally, this 1.2L mStallion turbo-petrol engine was also slated to make its way under the hood of the Ford EcoSport. However, since the joint venture between Ford and Mahindra was called off, all projects under the JV have been put on hold. As for the XUV300 Sportz, it is expected to hit showrooms around mid-2021 and will likely be priced from around INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - Instagram]