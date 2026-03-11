Mercedes-Benz Unveils Electric VLE Grand Limousine with 700 km Range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VLE, a new “grand limousine” capable of seating up to eight passengers. The model is also the first vehicle built on the brand’s new Van Architecture, marking a significant step in Mercedes-Benz’s electrified luxury van strategy.

The VLE will be offered in two variants at launch. The VLE 300 electric delivers a provisional WLTP range of over 700 km, while the more powerful VLE 400 4MATIC electric produces 305 kW and can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The figures remain provisional and are yet to be officially certified.

Both versions use a 115 kWh usable NMC battery paired with 800-volt architecture, enabling DC fast charging at over 300 kW. Under optimal conditions, the battery can add up to 355 km of range in just 15 minutes. Mercedes-Benz also plans to introduce LFP battery variants with 80 kWh capacity next year.

Despite its large size, the VLE focuses on efficiency and agility. It features a drag coefficient of 0.25, while AIRMATIC air suspension with 40 mm of level control comes as standard. Seven-degree rear-axle steering reduces the turning circle to 10.9 metres, improving maneuverability in urban environments.

Inside, the VLE offers flexible seating for five to eight occupants across three rows with both manual and electric seat adjustments available. Buyers can also opt for the MBUX Rear Space Experience, which includes a 79-centimetre retractable panoramic display with 8K resolution.

The cabin also features the full-width MBUX Superscreen and the brand’s new MB.OS software platform, integrating AI assistants powered by ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini, along with over-the-air updates. The VLE also offers towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes, adding practicality to its luxury-focused package.