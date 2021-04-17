Limited-Edition KTM 1290 Super Duke RR SOLD OUT in Minutes

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR was revealed earlier this month giving goosebumps to enthusiasts and causing a stir in the motorcycle industry. The latest and angriest “Orange Beast” coming from the Austrian brand’s stable has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. KTM had announced that only 500 units of the 1290 Super Duke RR will be made available worldwide. And as soon as the sale went online, the new motorcycle went out of stock in minutes!

All 500 units of the new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR were sold out in just 48 minutes. The company says that most of the customers also opted for the track-only full-titanium Akrapovic EVO system. No doubt that the first-come-first-served online sales platform must have disappointed many KTM fans who missed an opportunity of buying the limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR. To bring some relief to such enthusiasts, KTM has created an online waiting list that will allow interested buyers the chance to get their hands on a KTM 1290 Super Duke RR should any previous reservation is cancelled.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Production Commences, India Launch Soon

Powering the new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR is a 1301cc V-twin engine that breathes out 180hp of max power and 140Nm of peak torque. KTM says that it is the most powerful V-twin engine to be ever used in a naked motorcycle. Combine these output figures with the 180kg weight of the Super Duke RR and it results in a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR comes with some high-end equipment. For example, the suspension system comprises fully adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge forks at the front and an Apex Pro 7746 Shock at the back. The motorcycle also gets an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper. Some of the key electronics include rear-wheel slip, throttle response, launch control, and motor slip regulation.

KTM has worked hard to ensure that the new 1290 Super Duke RR is as lightweight as possible. To achieve that, the company has used a lot of carbon fibre. The wheels are 1.5kg lighter than those of the R model. They are fitted with Michelin Power Cup2 tyres. Even the battery is a lightweight Lithium-ion unit that saves 2.5kg. There’s also a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system made up of titanium with a carbon fibre end cap.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.