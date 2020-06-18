Next-gen Kia Carnival teased ahead of debut next month - IAB Report

The countdown to the next-gen Kia Carnival debut has begun. The first teaser of the 2021 Kia Carnival is officially out ahead of its launch in S. Korea in July 2020.

The next-gen Kia Carnival will feature a much bolder exterior designed on a new design theme called ‘Grand Volume’. It will come with sharper headlamps, connected tail lamps, new bumpers and a new radiator grille available in three different designs.

More aggressive exterior aside, the interior of the 2021 Kia Carnival will be much more high-end and have a resemblance of luxury vehicles. Spy media has leaked the upcoming MPV’s cabin and revealed a wraparound cockpit comprising a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, ultra-sleek AC vents and more. We’ve already covered this along with detailed images in a special report.

The 2021 Kia Carnival will measure 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. It will have a 3,090 mm wheelbase. Like the outgoing model, the all-new model should have High Limousine and Outdoor versions, and the dimensions of their would differ slightly.

Recent South Korean reports suggest that Kia will introduce the Mk4 Carnival with a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. At later date, 3.5-litre naturally aspirated and 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines will be introduced. Moreover, there's speak of a full-hybrid variant with an electrically-assisted 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Word out there is that there were some certification issues with this electrified engine in the case of the Mk4 Sorento, and this has caused a delay in introducing it in the upcoming minivan.

Unlike the third-gen Kia Carnival, the fourth-gen Kia Carnival will be available even as a luxurious four-seater targeted at VIPs and business executives. The 4-seat Kia Carnival will go straight against the Lexus LM, which belongs to the same family as the Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire but is sold only in China and a few other Asian markets.

The Mk4 Kia Carnival will arrive in India in probably in 2022. Maybe Auto Expo 2022 will set the stage for its local debut. It’s too early to say anything with certainty right now, though. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source 1: Kia]

[News Source 2: fntimes.com]

[Image Source 1: Kia]

[Image Source 2: blog.naver.com]