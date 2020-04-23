2021 Kia Carnival to be available as a 4 seater as well - Lexus LM in sight?

The old Kia Carnival is available in 7-seat, 8-seat, 9-seat and 11-seat seating configurations. According to a new report, the 2021 Kia Carnival will be available in a new luxurious 4-seat seating configuration as well.

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival (codename: Kia KA4) will be ready to take on the Lexus LM as well, a luxury MPV based on the Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire that is sold in China and other select Asian markets. Like the Lexus LM, the 2021 Kia Carnival will be targeted even at the super-rich business-focused professionals. A Kia official has said that “there is a high demand for 4 seater Carnival among CEOs and corporate executives” (translated).

The next-gen Kia Carnival is probably in the final stage of its development now. Spy media has revealed that it will be available with three different grille designs, sleeker LED headlamps, full-width LED tail lights and a wraparound cockpit comprising a virtual instrument cluster, a huge touchscreen infotainment system clubbed together and slim front AC vents.

Kia reportedly plans to launch the 2021 Carnival in South Korea this July with only a 2.2-litre diesel engine, presumably an upgraded version of the current model’s E-VGT unit (202 PS/441 Nm). A 3.5-litre petrol engine option is said to follow. The all-new model will measure 5,155 mm in length, 1,955 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height and have 3,090 mm wheelbase.

In India, expect the Mk4 Kia Carnival to arrive in early 2022, a good two years after the Mk3 model. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source: news.v.daum.net]

[Image Source: autospy.net]