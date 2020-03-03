India-bound 2021 Mercedes E-Class (facelift) breaks cover

The India-bound 2021 Mercedes E-Class has been officially unveiled in Germany. Just to be clear, our market will get it in the long-wheelbase version, not in the standard-wheelbase version seen here.

The new Mercedes E-Class has subtle design revisions. At the front, it features more rounded headlamps, redesigned radiator grille and bumper and bonnet with power domes. Updates at the rear include a new bumper, split tail lamps with a revised inner design and a new boot lid.

On the inside, the 2020 Mercedes E-Class features an entirely new steering wheel and the latest generation of the MBUX system with two 10.25-inch screens or two 12.3-inch screens. The most noteworthy update here is that the central display is a touchscreen, which should make operating the infotainment system much easier.

Three new paint colours have been introduced: high-tech silver, graphite grey metallic and mojave silver. The wheel options have also been expanded and now include aerodynamic wheels. As for the interior colour schemes, three new combinations are available: magma grey/neva grey, black/nut brown (pictured) and magma grey/macchiato beige.

Moving to the engine line-up, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the M 254 2.0-litre petrol engine with second-gen ISG that offers 15 kW (20 PS) of additional power and 180 Nm of extra torque and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The M254 engine replaces the M274 unit.

Also new in the engine line-up is the M256 3.0-litre petrol engine, which also comes in the aforementioned mild-hybrid setup. The diesel range comprises the OM 654 2.0-litre unit and the OM 656 3.0-litre unit, both featuring an expanded emission control system. More details will be released closer to the international market launch that will take place latter this year.

Also Read: Mercedes GLB compact luxury SUV ruled out for India

The E-Class (long-wheelbase) is Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model in India. So, the company will waste no time in launching it in the updated avatar here. Expect that to happen in early 2021.