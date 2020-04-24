For those searching new Mercedes E-Class launch date in India, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the timeline. The company has said that it will release the facelifted E-Class in our market in 2021, and according to a media report, that will happen in the first half of the year.

“The facelift (for the Mercedes E-Class) is planned for 2021,” Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz (India), has said. That’s not surprising considering the fact that luxury car launches in India usually take place at least a year after they’re officially unveiled.

India isn’t the top-priority of luxury automakers because of low volume. In our market, Mercedes-Benz isn’t able to sell even 10,000 units of the E-Class a year. In priority markets, it ships tens of thousands of the same car annually. Consider China, for instance, which accounted for half of the E-Class saloon sales worldwide in 2019. Unlike in India, where the company assembles the E-Class saloon from imported knocked-down units, in China, it manufactures this model.

With the E-class, we generally run delayed by close to a year when compared to the global lifecycle because the reason is, we are the only right-hand drive market in the world to offer a long-wheelbase E-class and these components are a mixture; we also need the global supply chain to get these cars up and running.

The Mercedes E-Class has received minor design updates, new steering wheel and the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system with a virtual instrument cluster and a touch-operated central display in identical size - 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch. Of course, there are some new wheel, paint and interior theme options as well.

The Mercedes E-Class now features more rounded headlamps, horizontally positioned, split tail lamps, new bumpers and a new boot lid. Also new for the updated executive luxury saloon are the 48V mild-hybrid technology-equipped M 254 2.0-litre and M 256 3.0-litre petrol engines. You can know all about the new Mercedes E-Class in our special report here.

