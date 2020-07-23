NEXA has sold over 1.1 million Maruti Suzuki cars in 5 years

NEXA is a game-changer premium retail network from Maruti Suzuki that has been designed to offer a premium car buying experience to customers with its unmatched hospitality, innovative technology, and global lifestyle. With over 370 showrooms across 200+ cities, NEXA is the 3rd largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume). It was established in 2015 and is celebrating 5 years of its existence in the country. During this period, NEXA has sold over 1.1 million Maruti Suzuki cars.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customers. In these 5 years, NEXA, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations, and unique customer experiences has delighted over 1.1 million customers. With NEXA, we are able to attract modern urban Indian consumer to Maruti Suzuki portfolio. We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers. As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique NEXA experience to our ever-evolving customers.

Five premium Maruti Suzuki cars are sold under the NEXA brand. These include the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, and XL6. Nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age and well-travelled and technologically savvy. NEXA introduced three pillars (NEXA Music, NEXA Lifestyle, and NEXA Journeys) which are catered to expectations of the discerning customers.

Staying true to its values of innovating through technology and sticking to its brand philosophy, NEXA also launched Augmented Reality (AR). This platform allows customers to effectively and efficiently explore products in a digitalised format. Additionally, NEXA range offers best-in-class technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Suzuki Connect, Smartplay Infotainment System, NEXA Safety Shield to its customers.

