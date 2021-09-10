TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS Launched in Nepal

After impressing enthusiasts here in India, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is now ready to stir the market in Nepal. The single-channel ABS model of the motorcycle has been launched in our neighbouring country. It will be available in three colours options - Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue that is inspired by the TVS OMC race bike.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal.”

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 in Nepal Now Available w/ RT-Fi Technology

Just like other TVS products, the Apache RTR 200 4V will be sold in Nepal by Jagdamba Motors Private Limited. Mr. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director of the company expressed his views by saying, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of TVS Apache series. The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers.”

One of the key highlights of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The high-performance Showa front suspension comes with a preloaded adjustment that allows the rider to choose between a plush ride or track ride, while the new Showa rear suspension is tuned for enhanced track performance.

Also Read: TVS to Launch New 125cc Bike this Month - TVS Apache RTR 125?

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has adjustable brake and clutch levers with 3-step-adjustment, which are ergonomically designed basis the phalange of the middle finger, and cover 5 to 95 percentile of riders. Additionally, the refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.