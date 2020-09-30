New Triumph Trident in final stages of testing, official images released

Triumph took the motorcycle industry by surprise when it unveiled the design prototype of the all-new Trident in August this year. The model was showcased at the London Design Museum and is a result of 4 years of hard work by a dedicated team at the company's global headquarters in the UK. Now, Triumph has released the first official images of the upcoming Trident and looking at the pictures it seems that the new motorcycle is in the final stages of testing.

While the Triumph Trident in the official images wears camouflage, several key details of the motorcycle can still be deciphered. For example, there will be a circular full-LED headlamp with Triumph’s branding. The suspension duties will be handled by a pair of thick USD forks at the front, probably of Showa, and a rear monoshock. We also spot a circular instrument cluster which should be a fully-digital and fully-coloured unit and offer Bluetooth connectivity.

The anchoring department on the Triumph Trident will consist of dual front disc brakes (perhaps Nissin's) accompanied, most likely, by dual-piston callipers. The stopping power at the rear wheel will be provided by a single disc. While we don’t have any information regarding the electronics that Triumph will offer with the Trident, the motorcycle will at least come equipped with an ABS. The Triumph Trident would have black cast wheels that would be wearing rubbers from Michelin.

The Triumph Trident will certainly use an inline 3-cylinder engine which is also visible in the official images. However, the British motorcycle company has not released any details regarding the displacement or power/torque output figures. If the speculations are to be believed, the new Triumph Trident would use a 600-650cc motor.

Triumph has planned to launch the new Trident in the spring 2020. We are expecting to hear an exact date in the coming few weeks and we are really looking forward to Triumph bringing the Trident in India where it will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha MT-07, and Honda CB650R.

Although it is still too early to judge, what are your views about the Triumph Trident? Do let us know with a comment below.

