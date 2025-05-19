Suzuki Access Gets a Tech Boost with Ride Connect TFT Edition

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new edition of its popular scooter — the Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition. This latest update brings a modern twist to the brand’s flagship scooter, now equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled 4.2-inch colour TFT display as part of the Suzuki Ride Connect suite.

The upgraded digital cluster offers crisp visuals, better contrast, and faster refresh rates, ensuring clear readability in all lighting conditions. Riders can access essential info on the go with enhanced clarity, thanks to the intuitive layout and bright interface.

Adding a splash of freshness, Suzuki also debuts a new Pearl Mat Aqua Silver colour with this edition, boosting the scooter’s urban appeal. It joins the existing palette that includes Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green.

The Access Ride Connect TFT Edition retains its reputation for peppy performance, high fuel efficiency, and everyday practicality — now wrapped in a more connected and visually striking package.

Priced at Rs 1,01,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new variant is available across all Suzuki dealerships in India.