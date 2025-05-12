Adventure-Ready Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Hits Indian Roads

12/05/2025 - 16:27 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Scrambler 400 XC in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,94,147 (Delhi). Designed for both on-road fun and off-road adventures, the Scrambler 400 XC expands Triumph’s modern classic 400cc lineup alongside the popular Scrambler 400X.

Triumph Scrambler 400xc Yellow Right Side View

Staying true to its iconic scrambler DNA, the 400 XC features wire-spoke 19/17-inch tubeless wheels, a high-mounted front fender, windscreen, sump guard, and handguards as standard. With inspiration drawn from Triumph’s storied Scrambler 900 and 1200, the new model delivers a rugged stance and confident ride.

Powering the XC is the same TR-series engine found in its siblings, tuned for flexible performance across terrains- 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. Off-road-ready tech includes switchable traction control and off-road ABS, while a low seat height and upright ergonomics enhance rider confidence.

Triumph Scrambler 400xc White Right Side View

Customers can choose from three striking colors: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White. Triumph also offers a solid after-sales package with 16,000 km service intervals, a 5-year standard warranty with 1-year RSA, and optional extended warranty and AMC plans.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest