Adventure-Ready Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Hits Indian Roads

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Scrambler 400 XC in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,94,147 (Delhi). Designed for both on-road fun and off-road adventures, the Scrambler 400 XC expands Triumph’s modern classic 400cc lineup alongside the popular Scrambler 400X.

Staying true to its iconic scrambler DNA, the 400 XC features wire-spoke 19/17-inch tubeless wheels, a high-mounted front fender, windscreen, sump guard, and handguards as standard. With inspiration drawn from Triumph’s storied Scrambler 900 and 1200, the new model delivers a rugged stance and confident ride.

Powering the XC is the same TR-series engine found in its siblings, tuned for flexible performance across terrains- 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. Off-road-ready tech includes switchable traction control and off-road ABS, while a low seat height and upright ergonomics enhance rider confidence.

Customers can choose from three striking colors: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White. Triumph also offers a solid after-sales package with 16,000 km service intervals, a 5-year standard warranty with 1-year RSA, and optional extended warranty and AMC plans.