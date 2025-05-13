BMW Motorrad Expands Presence in India, Opens New Dealership in Bangalore

BMW Motorrad has reinforced its presence in Bangalore, India, with the opening of its second dealership under JSP Motorrad. The new facility is located at B Narayanapura, Mahadevapura Post, strategically enhancing accessibility for premium motorcycle enthusiasts in the city.

Spanning 5,200 sq. ft., the showroom houses up to 15 BMW motorcycles on display, a dedicated customer lounge, and zones for BMW Motorrad riding gear, accessories, and lifestyle collections. The service area features four fully-equipped mechanical bays with advanced diagnostic tools to ensure top-tier aftersales support.

JSP Motorrad, led by Dealer Principal Mr. Sudarshan Ponraj, already operates dealerships in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. This expansion strengthens its footprint in southern India and reinforces BMW Motorrad’s commitment to delivering international standards in sales, service, spare parts, and overall customer experience.

With this new facility, BMW Motorrad aims to offer a seamless ownership journey for its growing customer base in Karnataka.