Triumph Rocket 3 GT launched in India, costs INR 40K more than Rocket 3 R

After launching the new Rocket 3 R in India late last year, Triumph has now introduced the GT variant of the motorcycle in our country. The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-oriented version of its roadster sibling. At INR 18.40 lakh*, it is INR 40,000 costlier than the Rocket 3 R which retails at INR 18 lakh*.

The Rocker 3 R and Rocket 3 GT share several parts and components, however, to make the latter more suited for long-distance touring, Triumph has implemented certain changes. The Rocket 3 GT has a relaxed riding position thanks to the forward-set footpegs with three horizontal position settings and touring-styled handlebar. The GT also gets heated grips, adjustable pillion footpegs, more comfortable seats with an adjustable backrest for the pillion, and a taller flyscreen for easy highway cruising.

Powering the Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the same 2.5-litre, 3-cylinder dynamite of an engine that propels the Rocket 3 R forward. It is the world’s biggest production motorcycle motor which produces a whopping 167 PS of maximum power and ground-breaking 221 Nm of peak torque. It redlines at 7000 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the Rocket 3 GT is quite identical to the Rocket 3 R. It comes with a twin-LED headlight setup with attractive LED DRLs, beefier USD front forks, and wide tyres. The single-sided swingarm and the exhaust system add a unique look to the motorcycle. Triumph has also given several premium elements such as the muscular sculpted fuel tank with central recess, brushed stainless steel tank strap and Monza-style cap, brushed aluminium air-box cover, and brushed aluminium Monza-style coolant and oil caps. Overall, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT has an absolutely dominating presence.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets two colour options - Silver Ice/Storm Grey and Phantom Black. The company also has over 50 new accessories including a full new range of luggage as well as elements to enhance practicality and comfort. Triumph has also introduced a new Inspiration Kit called the Highway.

*Ex-showroom