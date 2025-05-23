Suzuki Begins Production of e-ACCESS, Its First Electric Scooter in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially kicked off production of its first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, at its Gurgaon facility, marking a major milestone in the brand’s entry into India’s EV two-wheeler space.

First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the Suzuki e-ACCESS is built for urban riders seeking a durable and reliable electric solution. It features Suzuki’s proprietary e-Technology, including a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery known for enhanced safety and longevity, along with regenerative braking, a maintenance-free belt drive, and multiple ride modes via the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector-e (SDMS-e).

Designed for smooth and consistent performance—even at low battery levels—the e-ACCESS promises strong city agility and effortless control. Key components undergo rigorous quality checks like submersion, vibration, and crush testing to ensure reliability.

To back the EV rollout, Suzuki is upgrading its nationwide dealership network with trained EV personnel and dedicated service bays, making its electric future more accessible to Indian commuters.