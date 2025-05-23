Ola Roadster X Deliveries in India Begin with Launch Offers

Ola Electric has officially started PAN India deliveries of its much-awaited Roadster X electric motorcycle range. As part of its “Ride the Future” campaign, the first 5,000 customers will receive benefits worth ₹10,000, including a free extended warranty, MoveOS+ upgrade, and Essential Care package.

Built for performance and innovation, the Roadster X Series features a mid-drive motor, chain drive, and an integrated MCU for efficient torque delivery. An industry-first use of flat cables enhances durability, reduces weight, and improves heat dissipation.

The lineup includes brake-by-wire technology with single-channel ABS, and Ola’s smart MoveOS 5, offering features like cruise control, reverse mode, and advanced regenerative braking. Its IP67-rated battery, built with advanced wire bonding and a serviceable BMS, ensures reliability and easy upkeep.

Prices start at ₹99,999 for the base 2.5kWh variant, going up to ₹1,99,999 for the top-spec 9.1kWh Roadster X+ with a 501 km range using Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell.

With this launch, Ola Electric steps firmly into the motorcycle segment, aiming to accelerate India’s shift to electric two-wheelers.