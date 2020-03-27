New Toyota Fortuner (facelift) - IAB Rendering

The new Toyota Fortuner (facelift) was spied on test in January and will debut later this year. IndianAutosBlog.com's automotive illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering to show what kind of design changes can we expect on the upcoming mid-size SUV.

The new Toyota Fortuner should have the most number of visual changes at the front. The rendering shows it featuring new LED headlamps inspired by those of the once-again-facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, new radiator grille, rectangular fog lamps and a restyled bumper. The sides and the rear aren’t likely to look much different. The refreshed model should feature new 20-inch alloy wheels and tweaked LED tail lights at these angles respectively.

The interior of the new Toyota Fortuner is unlikely to include any major design revisions. Expect the interior changes to include new trim and upholstery and reduced NVH levels. One more change Indian buyers can look forward to is a new/updated touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Internationally, the old model is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Moving to the mechanical changes of the 2020 Toyota Fortuner, the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine is likely to be more powerful. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission in the existing model.

The 1GD-FTV engine of the current Toyota Fortuner in India was recently upgraded to BS6 with the addition of a Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). It produces a maximum power of 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 420 Nm at 1,400-2,600 rpm (with 6-speed MT)/450 Nm at 1,600-2,400 rpm (with 6-speed AT).

The new Toyota Fortuner may reach Indian showrooms as early as in the fourth quarter of the calendar year (October-December 2020). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.