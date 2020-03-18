Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched, priced at INR 21.21 lakh

TKM has launched the Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition at INR 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom India)/INR 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom Kerala).

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition celebrates 15 years of the Toyota Innova’s leadership in its segment in India. The limited-edition MPV includes a number of exclusive features to distinguish itself from the regular model.

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition - Key Features

Leadership Edition (on front fenders and tailgate)

Dual-tone exterior colour scheme with a black roof

Front grille ornament

Front bumper spoiler

Rocker panel mould with chrome inserts

Rear bumper spoiler

Auto-folding mirrors

360-degree camera system

17-inch black alloy wheels

Leadership Edition insignia on seat

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is available only as a 7-seater and with the BS-VI 2GD-FTV engine. The 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit produces 150 PS of maximum power at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm of maximum torque at 1,400-2,800 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition can be purchased in a combination of either White Pearl Crystal Shine with Attitude Black or Wildfire Red with Attitude Black. The regular model isn’t offered in a dual-tone colour scheme and it misses out on many of the aforementioned features.

Other salient features of the Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition include LED Projector headlamps, LED front fog lamps, rear fog lamps, black tailgate garnish, captain seats (second-row), capacity touchscreen infotainment system with DVD player and navigation, cruise control, seat back table and three airbags (driver, front passenger and driver knee).

