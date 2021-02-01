New Studds Jade D3 Decor Full-Face Helmet Launched in India

Studds is the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer in terms of volumes sold in a year. In India, it is one of the most popular helmet brands. The company had launched two new products - Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet and Studds Thunder D7 Decor full-face helmet - in the country in December last year. Now, it has come up with yet another new helmet - the Studds Jade D3 Decor.

Just like the Thunder D7 Decor, the new Jade D3 Decor is a full-face helmet. Its outer shell is injected with a special high-impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The paint used is UV resistant and, thus, would have a long-lasting and rich finish. Speaking of finishing, Studd’s latest offering is available in both Gloss and Matte finish and has 6 colour options – White N2, Black N4, Matt Black N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N4, and Matt Black N12.

Also Read: BIS certification mandatory for 2-wheeler helmets from June 2021: MoRTH

The interior of the new Studds Jade D3 Decor helmet consists of comfortable and high-quality padding. It also has a hypoallergenic inner liner which prevents the riders from allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with the moist liners, especially during long rides. Apart from the aforementioned features, Studds has also added a quick-release chin strap.

The new Studds Jade D3 Decor full-face helmet is available in 3 sizes - Medium (570mm), Large (580mm), and Extra Large (600mm). It has been priced at INR 1195 and Studds claims that it is one of the most stylish options in this range. For reference, the Studds Thunder D7, another full-face helmet, costs INR 1795 whereas the Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet would set you back by INR 1175.

Out of these three options, which one would you pick and why? Share your answers in the comment section below.

For more such interesting news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.