New Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched in India

One of the most popular helmet brands in India, Studds, has launched a new product in the domestic market. Called as the Studds Cub D4 Decor, it is an open-face helmet that features a hypoallergic and replaceable liner along with a quick-release chin strap.

Studds Cub D4 Decor Features

The Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet comes with UV-resistant paint which ensures that the colour of the helmet does not fade away over time. Speaking of colours, there are six different choices available for the customers to choose from - Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey, and Matt Neon Yellow.

The Studds Cub D4 Decor is a high-impact helmet that comes with a regulated density EPS which provides maximum all-round head protection. The outer shell is injected with a special high-impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The quick-release chin strap is also a nice addition. It provides ease of operation for the rider during any unfortunate impact.

The hypoallergic liner of the helmet protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days. Along with it, the lower removable trim protects the helmet from scratches and adds shelf life to it.

Studds Cub D4 Decor Price

Studds is the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer in terms of volumes sold in a year. It has a wide range of helmets and motorcycle accessories on offer, which keeps evolving every year with new technology, design, and graphics. Its latest product, the Studds Cub D4 Decor, has been priced at INR 1175 only. It has 3 basic sizes - Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm).

