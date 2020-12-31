New Studds Thunder D7 Decor full-face helmet launched in India

Expanding its already wide range of products even further, Studds has launched a new full-face helmet in India. It is called the Studds Thunder D7 Decor and has been priced at INR 1795.

Studds Thunder D7 Decor Features

The new Studds Thunder D7 Decor helmet has an aerodynamic design which reduces the drag. This, in turn, decreases the stress on the rider’s neck while riding a two-wheeler; thus, enhancing overall comfort and useability. Speaking of comfort, the new Studds helmet also has a ventilation system that consists of air vents at the top, chin, and back. This ensures a proper airflow is maintained. The ventilation system would be appreciated by many riders, especially during the summers.

Also Read: New Studds Cub D4 Decor open-face helmet launched in India

Studds has also used a hypoallergenic and replaceable liner. During prolonged riding, the hypoallergic liner prevents the rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. The lower removable trim defends the helmet from damages and enhances shelf life.

The new Studds Thunder D7 Decor is a higher impact full-face helmet. Its outer shell is injected with a special grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The helmet comes with a mirror visor. Also, its quick-release visor mechanism allows easy replacement of the visor when needed. The quick-release function has also been implemented in the chin strap.

Studds Thunder D7 Decor Colours

Studds, the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer (in terms of volumes sold in a year), is offering a total of 7 colour choices with the new Thunder D7 Decor helmet. These include Red, Neon Yellow, Matt Blue, Matt Turquoise, Matt Red, Matt Neon Yellow and Matt Neon Green. The paint used is UV resistant and, hence, prevents colour fading and provides long-lasting and rich finish.

Studds Thunder D7 Decor Size

It is available in 3 basic sizes - Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm).

For more such interesting news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.