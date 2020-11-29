BIS certification mandatory for 2-wheeler helmets from June 2021: MoRTH

As per the revised safety standards in India, all two-wheeler helmets will have to be BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified and thus carry the ISI mark from 1 June 2021. It means that only those two-wheeler helmets will be allowed to be sold in the country that comply with the aforementioned criterion. This step has been taken in an attempt to eradicate the selling of low-quality two-wheeler helmets and improve safety.

The new norms have also done away with the earlier ruling that was formed in 2018 and stated that the weight of a helmet should not exceed 1.2 kg. This restricted the sale of imported helmets in the country that did not carry the ISI mark and weighed considerably more than the allowed limit.

However, the revised norms allow the sale of imported helmets as long as they comply with the Indian standards. Since most of the high-quality imported helmets meet several international standards such as DOT and ECE; they can be sold in India.

Following is the press statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways:

As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety for considering lighter helmets in India suiting the country's climatic conditions and that for ensuring compliance amongst citizens to wear the helmets, a committee was formulated. The committee had experts from different fields, including expert doctors from AIIMS and also from BIS. Now, as per the recommendations of the committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which it is expected to make lighter helmets. With good competition in the Indian markets and with numerous helmet manufacturers, now it is expected that the competition would enable for good quality and lighter helmets demand.

