BS6 Mahinda Alturas G4 launched, priced from INR 28.69 lakh

27/04/2020 - 19:18 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 has been silently launched in India. The new mid-size SUV’s prices start at INR 28.69 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra Alturas G4 Autocar Performance Show Image
The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available only as a seven-seater.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 uses the 2.2-litre e-XDi220 turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 133.1 kW (180.97 PS) of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. According to the official product website, these figures have remained unchanged post the BS6 upgrade.

A Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic transmission is standard in the Mahindra Alturas G4. There are two trims on offer, namely Base and High. The Base trim has a rear-wheel drive drivetrain layout. The High trim comes with a part-time 4WD system. With the BS6 upgrade, the prices have of the mid-size SUV have gone up by almost INR 1 lakh*. Check out the more detailed pricing* in the table below:

TrimBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
Base (2WD)INR 27.70 lakhINR 28.69 lakhINR 99,000
Base (4WD)INR 30.70 lakhINR 31.69 lakhINR 99,000

Mahindra Alturas G4 Autocar Performance Show Image
Mahindra sells the Alturas G4 in Base and High trims.

Soon, Mahindra will launch the BS6 Scorpio and BS6 XUV500. The specifications and features of the BS6 Scorpio are already out.

*Ex-showroom India

Mahindra Alturas G4 - Image Gallery

