BS6 Mahinda Alturas G4 launched, priced from INR 28.69 lakh

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 has been silently launched in India. The new mid-size SUV’s prices start at INR 28.69 lakh (ex-showroom India).
The Mahindra Alturas G4 uses the 2.2-litre e-XDi220 turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 133.1 kW (180.97 PS) of maximum power at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. According to the official product website, these figures have remained unchanged post the BS6 upgrade.
A Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic transmission is standard in the Mahindra Alturas G4. There are two trims on offer, namely Base and High. The Base trim has a rear-wheel drive drivetrain layout. The High trim comes with a part-time 4WD system. With the BS6 upgrade, the prices have of the mid-size SUV have gone up by almost INR 1 lakh*. Check out the more detailed pricing* in the table below:
|Trim
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|Base (2WD)
|INR 27.70 lakh
|INR 28.69 lakh
|INR 99,000
|Base (4WD)
|INR 30.70 lakh
|INR 31.69 lakh
|INR 99,000
Soon, Mahindra will launch the BS6 Scorpio and BS6 XUV500. The specifications and features of the BS6 Scorpio are already out.
*Ex-showroom India