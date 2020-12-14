Alloy wheels for Royal Enfield 650 Twins to be launched next year

Royal Enfield is expected to launch new alloy wheels for the 650 Twins next year. They are likely to be listed on the company's online motorcycle configurator tool and available as optional accessories.

Getting a puncture is one of the biggest fears of Royal Enfield 650 Twins owners. Although both the motorcycles (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) run on tubeless Pirelli Phantom Sports tyres, the wire-spoke wheels make them work as normal tube-type tyres. So, when they get a puncture, they can't be mended via a simple tubeless puncture repair kit. You need to find a tyre repair shop, which can be a bit of a hassle depending on the area you’re stuck in. And even if you manage to find one, not all shopkeepers are confident enough to open up the rear wheel of a motorcycle with dual exhausts.

To avoid such scenarios, most of the Royal Enfield 650 owners have tried different tactics. Some used ‘tyre sealant fluids’ while others went for aftermarket alloy wheels. Both the options haven’t been 100% successful. Thankfully, Royal Enfield has come forward to the rescue. Based on a media report, the Chennai-based company is developing cast alloy wheels for the 650 Twins. The extensive durability and validation testing are near completion. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new alloy wheels in February 2021.

Once the new alloy wheels are launched, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins owners can get their wire-spoke wheels replaced with them. However, it would be interesting to see at what price point the new wheels are introduced and also what kind of a design they have. If you own a Continental GT 650/Interceptor 650, would you switch to the upcoming alloy wheels or stick to the stock wire-spoke options? Do let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

