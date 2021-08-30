New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Tripper Nav Will Not be a Standard Fitment

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have multiple new features including the Tripper Navigation. However, this handy system will not be provided as a standard fitment with the new motorcycle.

Previous spy shots of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 had revealed that the retro-styled motorcycle will come equipped with the Tripper Navigation. In fact, there had been spy videos showing the system in action. But now, as the new Classic 350 has been totally revealed unofficially even before its launch, we know that Royal Enfield will not be offering the Tripper Navigation as standard.

In one of the recent videos of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, we can see the new semi-digital instrument cluster of the motorcycle. The assembly does not have the Tripper Navigation module. That place has been occupied by a badge containing RE’s logo. This clearly tells us that the new Classic 350 will not have the Tripper Navigation system as a standard feature.

We already know that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be made available in multiple variants. The Tripper Navigation system will be offered as a standard fitment only in the high-end trims. The other variants will not come equipped with this feature. The main reason that we can see behind this strategy is to keep the cost in check. While there has not been an official statement in this regard, we feel that RE will provide the Tripper Navigation system as an optional accessory with the new Classic 350. This will allow customers to get it installed even in the low- and mid-range trims.

The Tripper Navigation system made its debut last year with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It was then added to the 2021 Himalayan. It was also expected to be included in the 2021 models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, however, that had not been the case. Now, the latest model to feature the Tripper Navigation system will be the new Royal Enfield Classic 350.