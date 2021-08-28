New Royal Enfield Classic 350 FIRST RIDE VIDEO - Things You Should Know

While the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is yet to be launched, we have come across a first ride video of the next-gen model on YouTube that has been uploaded by “Power on Wheel”. Let’s have a look at the footage and learn a few things about the new Classic 350 that we should know.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 that has been ridden in the video is a dual-channel ABS variant with wire-spoke wheels rocking the Halcyon Red colour. We can see in the footage that this particular model is not fitted with the Tripper Navigation module. While it will be available as a standard fitment in the higher-end trims, it is being said that Royal Enfield will provide it as an optional accessory.

As per the rider in the video, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 soaks up bumps and potholes quite well, thus, delivers a comfortable ride quality. The 349cc single-cylinder engine of the motorcycle produces 20.2 BHP of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The rider claims that the sweet spot of this motor is between 80-100 kmph. Above this speed, some vibrations can be felt on the handlebar.

In terms of features, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have a USB charging port. There is a semi-digital instrument cluster. The display shows a fuel gauge, two trip meters, an odometer, and a clock. To switch between them, there is a switch provided on the left-hand switchgear. The fuel tank cap, when opened, does not come off. Hazard lamps come as standard and can be activated from the right-hand switchgear.

We can also hear the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 exhaust note in the video. The motorcycle has a sweet thump at idle, which becomes louder, but not irritating, as the revs climb. Although the exhaust note becomes somewhat harsh at higher revs, that should not be an issue because this motorcycle is not meant to be ridden close to the redline.

Based on the video and the rider’s inputs, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks like a good overall package that should appeal to a wide range of customers - new, old, young, and aged. The next-gen model will officially be launched on 1 Sept 2021. We are looking forward to swinging our leg over it at the earliest.