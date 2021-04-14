New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Testing Yet Again

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been undergoing testing for quite some time now. Several prototypes of the upcoming motorcycle have been spotted on various occasions in the past. And now, a test mule of the updated model has been spied once again.

The latest spy pictures of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been shared by Grasholt Vlogs. We can see in the images that the prototype is heavily disguised by using black camo. However, thanks to the previous spy shots, we do know how the upcoming Classic 350 would look like.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 prototype in these spy images has a chrome headlight surround. We can also spot the chrome headlight forehead extension that adds a retro look to the motorcycle. The fog lamps appear to be blacked-out, perhaps, for this particular test mule. The instrument cluster of the new Classic 350 has been revamped. It will feature a display under the speedometer that will show information such as fuel level, clock, odometer, trip meter, and more. There’s also going to be a module for the company’s Tripper Navigation system which made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 last year.

Some of the other features of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 include new switchgear, alloy wheels, split seats, revised taillamp cluster, etc. As for the engine, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to use the same 349cc single-cylinder motor that comes fitted in the Meteor. It is a newly developed engine that features an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft to contain vibrations. This has certainly resulted in a smoother and comfortable ride. In the Meteor, this air-cooled engine has been tuned to produce 20.2bhp of max power and 27Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new Classic 350 in India soon. Apart from that, the Chennai-based company is also working on a slew of other motorcycles including a large capacity cruiser based on the 650cc platform.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.