New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Date Announced, Few Days to Go!

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited launches of the year. Based on a previous media report, the next-gen model was supposed to break cover on 27 Aug but, apparently, that was not the official date. So, to put all the speculations and rumours to rest, Royal Enfield has finally revealed the official launch date of the new Classic 350.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on 1 Sept 2021. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has shared a picture that says, “Block your Date, Sept 1, 2021”. While the company has not clearly mentioned the model name, it is quite evident from the picture that it is none other than the next-gen Classic 350.

Royal Enfield has been testing the new Classic 350 for quite a while. Thanks to multiple spy shots and videos, we do know many features of the upcoming motorcycle. For instance, it will be the second Royal Enfield bike to be based on the J-platform that also underpins the Meteor 350. Powering the machine will be the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that has been applauded for its smooth operation and reduced vibrations.

In terms of features, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have an updated instrument cluster with a digital display being a part of the console. There will also be RE’s Tripper Navigation system that made its debut with the Meteor 350 last year and also trickled down to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in different variants. There would be single-seat and dual-seat versions, alloy wheel and wire-spoke wheel variants, and single disc and dual disc trims. As for the pricing, the expected starting price of the new Classic 350 is INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is likely to surpass the INR 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom) mark for the higher-end models. Well, it is just a matter of a few more days and all doubts regarding the new Classic 350 will be cleared.