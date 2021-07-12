Modified Royal Enfield Classic Looks Like Proper Jawa Perak Rival

While the Royal Enfield Classic locks horns with Classic Legend’s Jawa, here’s a bobber version of the motorcycle that has been created so well that it can give the Jawa Perak a run for its money. And the best part, the conversion has been made possible by using a bolt-on kit which, apparently, takes 60 minutes to slap onto an original Royal Enfield Classic.

The Royal Enfield Classic that you see in the pictures here (uploaded by “BoltOn Design” on Instagram) is fitted with a bobber bolt-on kit which consists of several parts such as a bobber seat, vintage tank strap, side number plate holder, indicator clamps, and more. As the name suggests, the purpose of this kit is to change the look of your Classic to match a retro-styled bobber like the Jawa Perak. And we must say, it works quite well.

Also Read: This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Has Been Transformed Into A Bobber

The kit also contains parts that allow you to extend the swingarm of your Royal Enfield Classic. There’s also a mini mono suspension for the rear that is said to provide a plush and comfortable ride quality. Then, of course, we have the bobber seat that indeed plays a crucial role in giving the motorcycle a propper bobber look. However, if you want to have a pillion seat, the guys at Bolt on Designs also provide that as optional extras. Some of the other items in this list include a personalised badge, bobber-style handlebar, metal body taillight and indicators, and black rims.

With the bobber kit installed, the Royal Enfield Classic certainly looks more appealing, doesn’t it? And the fact that it is a simple bolt-on kit makes the entire package an overall better deal. Let us know what do you have to say about it in the comment section below.