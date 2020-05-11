2020 Maruti Swift facelift leaked ahead of imminent launch overseas

The 2020 Maruti Swift facelift (2020 Suzuki Swift facelift) has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch in Japan. Pictures of the brochure of the Swift facelift have started floating on the web.

Introduced in December 2016, the third-gen Maruti Swift was expected to receive its mid-life facelift by 2020. The original Mk3 model is available with two different front grilles, one with simple horizontal slats and one with honeycomb pattern, and two different front bumpers, one of them being slightly sportier.

The facelifted Mk3 model will also be available with two different grille and front bumper designs. Like in the old model, buyers will have the option to get the sportier grille with even the regular front bumper. We’ve shown you all the three different combinations of the front grille and bumper in the pictures in the story, in the ascending order of the simplest to the sportiest.

The sportier radiator grille of the new model has much bigger honeycomb-pattern openings. The simpler radiator grille of the new model, seen in the first image, has a diamond pattern and looks much better than that of the old model. It could’ve looked even better had it been a chrome-studded one. The front bumpers of the new Swift facelift have the same design as those of the old Swift. The alloy wheels are new. The interior design is also the same.

Suzuki will sell the 2020 Swift facelift in Japan in XG, RS, Hybrid MG, Hybrid RS and Hybrid SZ trims. Unlike the old model, it will be available in four dual-tone colours. The metallic yellow and silver combination looks much sportier than the others, and quite different as well.

The Hybrid MG and Hybrid RS have a mild-hybrid system, while the range-topping Hybrid SZ trim has a full-hybrid system. Thus, the Hybrid MG and Hybrid RS have a silver background in the Hybrid badge, whereas the Hybrid SZ trim has a black background in the Hybrid badge. There’s no word on the mechanical changes yet.

In India, the Mk3 Maruti Swift was launched in January 2018. So, it may not be until early 2021 that we get the facelifted Mk3 Maruti Swift. No extensive changes in terms of design or features are expected in the Indian car either.

