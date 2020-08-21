New Mahindra Thar key features & off-road prowess highlighted in a video

The Mahindra Thar has always been known for its physics-defying off-road capabilities. And with the latest model, Mahindra has proved yet again that the Thar will continue to be a leader in the uncharted terrains. The all-new Mahindra Thar has been revealed just last week and brought the enthusiasts to the edge of their chairs. Now, Mahindra has released a video that highlights the new model’s key features and off-road prowess, which should be more than enough to make the Thar-lovers go berserk!

To help the new Mahindra Thar conquer the most treacherous of off-road territories, a plethora of features have been added. It comes with a brake lock differential that helps the car to take off with even three wheels spinning. The break-over angle of 27-degrees, an approach angle of 41.8-degrees, and 36.8-degree departure angle provide enough room to handle most of the slopes and inclines.

The new Mahindra Thar has a water wading capacity of 650mm. The rear suspension has a travel of 235mm whereas at the front there is the double-wishbone independent suspension. A ground clearance of 226mm enables the new Thar to go over obstacles without worrying about bottoming out. Mahindra has also added hill-hold and hill-descent controls to help explore the impossible.

When it comes to performance, the new Mahindra Thar comes with 2 engine options – 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel. The former is a 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that develops 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 130 PS and 320 Nm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Thar also gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment in both the variants.