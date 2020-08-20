New Mahindra Thar Looks Brute With Jeep Grille & Off-road Tyres

Mahindra unveiled the new-gen Thar on the Independence Day this year. In the new-gen avatar, Thar looks contemporary with modern design elements all around. While the complete design has evolved to a new extent, the radiator grille looks out of place. Unlike the old 7-slat Jeep CJ3b-like radiator grille, the new one is a complete bummer. However, an aftermarket Jeep-like grille can be put in place, when the Thar goes on sale. But, how would it look like? Take a deep breath, since our in-house designer Shoeb R. Kalania has created a digital rendering of the new-gen Thar with Jeep-like radiator grille and few more modifications.

In the rendering above, the new-gen Thar looks brawnier than its stock avatar. And, it does so because of the modifications that are done to it. Apart from the Jeep-like radiator grille, it now gets two LED light bars, which are mounted on the bumper and the roof. Also, a winch is fixed into the front bumper. The tyres on this Thar are changed as well. They now boast of a bigger sidewall and MT-spec tread pattern. Furthermore, they are shod on a set of off-road rims, which feature bead locks to offer better off-road performance. To enhance the visual appeal, a ‘THAR’ sticker has been used on the bonnet.

Talking of the mechanicals, the new-gen Thar features a new ladder-frame chassis and revised engine-gearbox options. It now comes with 2 engine options – 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel. The petrol is a 4-cylinder turbocharged unit and develops a peak power output of 150 PS and max torque of 320 Nm. The oil burner, on the other hand, produces 130 PS of peak power and 320 of peak torque.

Transmission options available on the new-gen Thar are a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed automatic. To channel the power and torque to all-4 wheels, it gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment across the range. Also, a mechanical-locking rear differential comes as standard, but the brake-locking front differential is available in the top-spec LX trim only. The prices of the new-gen Thar are yet to be revealed, as it is scheduled to be launched on October 2 this year.

