15/08/2020
Mahindra has finally pulled the wraps off the much-awaited all-new 2020 Thar. In its new generation, the car has been unveiled in two variants - LX and AX. Mahindra has confirmed that the car will be officially launched on October 2 this year. As mentioned ahead of the unveiling, Mahindra has aimed the new Thar at a wider audience rather than catering to a niche customer base. For that very reason, the new-gen Mahindra Thar now comes with a host of creature comforts that make the car appealing for more people.

The SUV is based on Mahindra’s GEN-3 platform and will be sold in two engine variants including a 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDI petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The former has an output of 150bhp and 320 Nm, while the latter delivers 130bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. The SUV features a manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case. Mahindra has further improved the mechanicals in the new generation. Shifting from 4-High to 4-low mode multiplies the torque by 2.48 times. Also being offered as standard is a front-axle disconnect feature. braking locking differential on both ends (applies brakes to the wheel(s) which have no traction) and a mechanical locking rear differential.

Also standard on offer is a set of 245/75 R16 tyres. However, one can also opt for the 255/65 R18 tyres option. Specced with the latter, the SUV offers 226mm of ground clearance. Adding to its off-roading capabilities, the car boasts a 41.8-degree approach angle, a 36.8-degree departure angle and a 27-degree break-over angles. The SUV also has a 650 mm water-wading capacity.Crucial components like electronic control units have been placed at a level above the wading plane to avoid any sort of malfunctioning of the equipment.

Compared to the outgoing version, the new Thar comes with a IP-54-rated water-resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and roof-mounted speakers among others. Also water-resistant is the multi-function steering wheel and the centrally-located window switches. Safety features come in the form of ABS and EBD, dual airbags, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

