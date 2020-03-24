New Mahindra Bolero BS6 prices revealed, sales to begin soon

The new Mahindra Bolero BS6’ prices have been revealed. The 2020 Mahindra Bolero (facelift) will cost anywhere between INR 7.98-8.99 lakh*.

The Mahindra Bolero has undergone a lot of changes with the BS6 transition. It has received a facelift as well as a safety upgrade. The revised model has started reaching dealerships and will go on sale very soon.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero is available in three grades, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). The prices of the facelifted model in these grades are INR 7.98 lakh*, INR 8.64 lakh* and INR 8.99 lakh* respectively. The old model is available in LX, SLE, SLX and ZLX grades, at INR 7.62 lakh*, INR 7.98 lakh*, INR 8.64 lakh* and INR 8.99 lakh* respectively. It will go out of stock soon.

The new Mahindra Bolero is made in only the Power+ length-restricted version. It is India's first model with metal bumpers that are going to become mandatory when the new pedestrian safety norms become effective in October. The bonnet of the new model has more insulation and that should lead to a slightly more refined driving experience.

The facelifted Mahindra Bolero Power+ features a newly designed front bumper, revised headlamps with static bending light, new radiator grille, fresh graphics and clear-lens rear lights. The interior design is almost the same as that of the old model, but there is a new, four-spoke steering wheel, which has been borrowed from the Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra TUV300 Plus.

The old Bolero Power+ uses the 70 HP 1.5-litre mHawk70 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine. The new Bolero Power+ employs a 75 HP 1.5-litre mHawk75 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine, which is basically an upgraded, BS6 version of the old model’s BS4 engine. Like in the old model, a 5-speed manual transmission is standard and there’s no 4WD system option.

Also See: 2020 Mahindra Thar with LED tail lamps spied, to be launched by June

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: autocarindia.com]