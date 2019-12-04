New Jaguar XE (facelift) launched in India starting at INR 44.98 Lakh [Video]

04/12/2019
The new Jaguar XE (facelift) that had debuted globally in February 2019 has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 44.98 lakh*. With the facelift, the Jaguar XE has gained a host of exterior and interior styling revisions.

The new Jaguar XE features slimmer LED headlights and tail-lights, which are now complemented by the remastered bumpers at either end.

On the outside, the facelifted Jaguar XE comes with slimmer LED headlights and ‘J’ blade DRLs which complement the remastered front bumper for a more assertive look. At the rear, it features equally intriguing Hi-Line tail lights with dynamic turn signals. Over the sides, its newly designed machine-finished 17-inch alloys further promise a more planted look.

Coming on to the inside, the facelifted Jaguar XE's cabin uses a completely new dashboard layout which is way more sophisticated and appealing. Furthermore, there is also a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an additional touchscreen, which gives it a more modern touch. Other interior highlights of the new Jaguar XE include ‘Remote’ (allows you to check car status remotely), smartphone pack with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, air quality sensor, Connected Navigation Pro, smart settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings and Wi-Fi hotspot.

On the mechanical front, things look more or less the same. Speaking of which, the new Jaguar XE is available with a choice of 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine which is responsible for delivering 184 kW (250 PS) and 365 Nm of torque and a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 132 kW (180 PS) and 430 Nm of torque.

The facelifted Jaguar XE competes with the all-new BMW 3 Series, the new Mercedes-Benz C-class and the (not-so)-new Audi A4.

*ex-showroom, India

