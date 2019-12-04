New Jaguar XE (facelift) launched in India starting at INR 44.98 Lakh [Video]

The new Jaguar XE (facelift) that had debuted globally in February 2019 has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 44.98 lakh*. With the facelift, the Jaguar XE has gained a host of exterior and interior styling revisions.

On the outside, the facelifted Jaguar XE comes with slimmer LED headlights and ‘J’ blade DRLs which complement the remastered front bumper for a more assertive look. At the rear, it features equally intriguing Hi-Line tail lights with dynamic turn signals. Over the sides, its newly designed machine-finished 17-inch alloys further promise a more planted look.

Coming on to the inside, the facelifted Jaguar XE's cabin uses a completely new dashboard layout which is way more sophisticated and appealing. Furthermore, there is also a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an additional touchscreen, which gives it a more modern touch. Other interior highlights of the new Jaguar XE include ‘Remote’ (allows you to check car status remotely), smartphone pack with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, air quality sensor, Connected Navigation Pro, smart settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings and Wi-Fi hotspot.

On the mechanical front, things look more or less the same. Speaking of which, the new Jaguar XE is available with a choice of 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine which is responsible for delivering 184 kW (250 PS) and 365 Nm of torque and a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 132 kW (180 PS) and 430 Nm of torque.

The facelifted Jaguar XE competes with the all-new BMW 3 Series, the new Mercedes-Benz C-class and the (not-so)-new Audi A4.

*ex-showroom, India