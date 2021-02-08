All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace India Launch On March 9, 2021

Jaguar India have announced that the all-electric i-Pace SUV will be launched in India on March 9, 2021. The Jaguar I-Pace will be the second luxury EV in India after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Pre-bookings of the i-Pace are currently on going and you can book yours at the nearest Jaguar dealership. The Jaguar i-Pace was even the World Car of the Year 2019 and is widely acclaimed by critics all over the world.

Jaguar will be offering the i-Pace in three trim levels in India - S, SE, and HSE - but will be available with a single powertrain option. The all-electric SUV is powered by two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors - one of each axle - which produce a combined power of 394hp and 696 Nm of peak torque. That essentially gives the I-Pace all-wheel drive and it can sprint from 0-100 kph in 4.8 seconds. It has a claimed driving range of 480 km.

Also Read : Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Sit Above Jaguar I-Pace

The i-Pace comes with a 90kWh battery that takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7.4kW AC wall box. The AC wall box charger will be installed by Jaguar at your home or your preferred location. What really works in the favor of the i-Pace is that Jaguar has built up a robust charging network, thanks to their tie-up with Tata Power. If you are a owner of the i-Pace, you can charge your vehicle at any Tata Power’s 200-plus points across 23 cities in the country.

The Jaguar i-Pace will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC in India. If compared, the i-Pace has a longer driving range of 480 km whereas the EQC has a range of 400 km, thanks to the larger battery on the former. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQC has slightly more power and torque figures - 408hp and 760Nm of peak torque - 8hp and 64Nm more than the Jaguar .

In India, prices of the Jaguar i-Pace will likely start from INR 1 crore and pretty close to that of the Mercedes-EQC. While the German will be the only rival to the i-Pace currently in India, it will also be joined by the likes of the all-electric Audi e-Tron set to be launched later this year. For more details on the India-spec i-Pace, click here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jaguar updates and other four-wheeler news.