Jaguar I-Pace Makes It To Indian Shores; Launching Soon in 2021

The Jaguar I-Pace was the World Car of the Year in 2019 and it has been widely acclaimed by critics all over the world. The Jaguar I-Pace will now finally be launched in India in 2021 and the company has now announced that the first I-Pace has landed on Indian shores. Jaguar has shared a few pictures of the I-Pace electric-car that has landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai. It will be used for extensive testing and validation across the country.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered in India in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE - and it will be available with a single powertrain option - EV400. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,

"We are delighted to share with you pictures of the first Jaguar I-PACE in India. The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover's journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future."

The Jaguar I-Pace is sure a handsome looking car. The sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and wide central air-dam give it a characteristic look. For India, the Jaguar I-Pace seems to boast of a unique design for the alloy wheels. The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in Firenze Red and comes in its top-of-the-line HSE variant. In terms of dimensions, the I-Pace measures 4682 mm in length, 2011mm in width and 1566 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2990 mm.

Being an electric car and a car of the future, it naturally comes loaded with a lot of fancy tech and features. Some of the highlight features would include Matrix LED headlights (HSE only), 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, 380W Meridian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, Animated Directional Indicators, 16-way leather sport seats, 825W Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Head-up display, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors that sit on the front and rear axles and together produce a combined output of 394hp and 696 Nm of peak torque. That essentially gives the I-Pace all-wheel drive and it can sprint from 0-100 kph in 4.8 seconds. It has a claimed driving range of 480 km. As far as charging goes, the 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wall box.

